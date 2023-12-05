Who’s on the $500 dollar bill?

Who is Featured on the $500 Dollar Bill?

In the realm of American currency, the $500 bill holds a unique place. While it is no longer in circulation, it remains a fascinating piece of history. The $500 bill, also known as the “McKinley bill,” was last printed in 1945 and officially discontinued in 1946. So, who exactly graced the face of this now rare and highly sought-after banknote?

The Face on the $500 Bill

The $500 bill featured the portrait of William McKinley, the 25th President of the United States. McKinley served as president from 1897 until his assassination in 1901. Known for his leadership during the Spanish-American War and his advocacy for protective tariffs, McKinley left a lasting impact on American history.

Why Was the $500 Bill Discontinued?

The discontinuation of the $500 bill was primarily due to concerns over its potential use in illegal activities, such as money laundering and tax evasion. As larger denominations became less common in everyday transactions, the government decided to cease production of the $500 bill. Today, it is estimated that only a few hundred of these bills remain in circulation, mostly in the hands of collectors.

FAQ about the $500 Bill

Q: Can I still use a $500 bill as legal tender?

A: No, the $500 bill is no longer considered legal tender. It cannot be used for transactions, but it does hold value among collectors.

Q: How much is a $500 bill worth?

A: The value of a $500 bill varies depending on its condition and rarity. Collectors and currency enthusiasts are often willing to pay a premium for these bills, with prices ranging from a few hundred to several thousand dollars.

Q: Are there any plans to reintroduce the $500 bill?

A: As of now, there are no plans to reintroduce the $500 bill into circulation. The focus of the U.S. Treasury has shifted towards smaller denominations and digital transactions.

In conclusion, the $500 bill, featuring the portrait of President William McKinley, is a relic of the past. While it is no longer in circulation, it continues to captivate the interest of collectors and history enthusiasts alike. Its discontinuation serves as a reminder of the evolving landscape of American currency and the measures taken to combat illicit financial activities.