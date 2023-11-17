Who’s Miley Cyrus’s Husband?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships are always a hot topic of discussion. One such relationship that has garnered significant attention is that of Miley Cyrus and her husband, Liam Hemsworth. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, has been making headlines ever since. Let’s delve into the details of this high-profile union.

Liam Hemsworth, an Australian actor, first met Miley Cyrus on the set of the movie “The Last Song” in 2009. The two quickly hit it off and began dating shortly after. However, their relationship has not been without its ups and downs. The couple has had their fair share of breakups and makeups over the years, but their love for each other has always prevailed.

After nearly a decade of dating, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth finally decided to take their relationship to the next level. They got married in an intimate ceremony surrounded close friends and family. The wedding took place at their home in Tennessee, and the couple shared their joyous news with their fans through social media.

Since their marriage, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have continued to support each other’s careers and have been seen attending various events together. They often share adorable pictures and heartfelt messages on their social media accounts, giving fans a glimpse into their loving relationship.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Miley Cyrus?

A: Miley Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She gained fame for her role as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana in the Disney Channel series “Hannah Montana” and has since become a prominent figure in the music industry.

Q: Who is Liam Hemsworth?

A: Liam Hemsworth is an Australian actor known for his roles in movies such as “The Hunger Games” series and “The Last Song.” He has gained recognition for his talent and good looks, making him a sought-after actor in Hollywood.

Q: When did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth get married?

A: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married in December 2018.

Q: Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth still together?

A: Unfortunately, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their separation in August 2019, just eight months after their wedding. They have since moved on with their lives and are no longer together.

In the world of celebrity relationships, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s marriage was one that many fans rooted for. Although their love story didn’t have a fairytale ending, their time together will always be remembered. As fans, we can only hope that both Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth find happiness in their individual journeys.