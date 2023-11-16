Who’s Miley Cyrus Sister?

In the world of entertainment, the name Miley Cyrus is undoubtedly familiar to many. As a successful singer, songwriter, and actress, Miley has made a significant impact on the music industry and pop culture. However, there is another member of the Cyrus family who has also ventured into the spotlight – her younger sister, Noah Cyrus.

Noah Lindsey Cyrus, born on January 8, 2000, is an American singer and songwriter. While she may not have reached the same level of fame as her older sister, Noah has been making waves in the music industry with her unique style and powerful vocals. She first gained recognition with her debut single “Make Me (Cry)” featuring Labrinth, which was released in 2016. Since then, she has released several successful singles and even an EP titled “Good Cry” in 2018.

FAQ:

Q: How old is Noah Cyrus?

A: Noah Cyrus was born on January 8, 2000, which makes her currently 21 years old.

Q: What is Noah Cyrus known for?

A: Noah Cyrus is known for her career as a singer and songwriter. She gained recognition with her debut single “Make Me (Cry)” and has released several successful singles and an EP.

Q: Is Noah Cyrus related to Miley Cyrus?

A: Yes, Noah Cyrus is the younger sister of Miley Cyrus. They are both daughters of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

While Noah Cyrus may be following in her sister’s footsteps, she has managed to carve out her own unique identity in the music industry. Her music often explores themes of heartbreak, self-discovery, and personal growth, resonating with a younger audience. With her soulful voice and raw talent, Noah continues to captivate listeners and establish herself as a rising star.

In conclusion, Noah Cyrus is the younger sister of the renowned Miley Cyrus. Despite being in the shadow of her older sibling, Noah has managed to make a name for herself in the music industry. With her own distinct style and powerful vocals, she is undoubtedly an artist to watch out for in the coming years.