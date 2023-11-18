Who’s Miley Cyrus Siblings?

Miley Cyrus, the renowned American singer, songwriter, and actress, is part of a talented and creative family. Born Destiny Hope Cyrus on November 23, 1992, in Nashville, Tennessee, Miley has gained worldwide fame for her music and acting career. While most people are familiar with Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and her godmother, Dolly Parton, many are curious about her siblings. Let’s take a closer look at Miley Cyrus’ siblings and their own accomplishments.

Noah Cyrus: Noah Lindsey Cyrus, born on January 8, 2000, is Miley’s younger sister. Following in her sister’s footsteps, Noah is also a singer and songwriter. She released her debut single, “Make Me (Cry),” in 2016, which received critical acclaim. Since then, Noah has continued to release music and has collaborated with various artists, showcasing her unique musical style.

Trace Cyrus: Trace Dempsey Cyrus, born on February 24, 1989, is Miley’s older brother. Trace is a musician and songwriter, best known as the former guitarist and vocalist for the band Metro Station. He formed the band in 2006 with Mason Musso, and they gained popularity with their hit single “Shake It.” Trace has also pursued a solo career and has been involved in various musical projects.

Brandi Cyrus: Brandi Glenn Cyrus, born on May 26, 1987, is Miley’s older half-sister from her mother’s previous relationship. Brandi is a talented actress, musician, and DJ. She has appeared in several television shows and movies, including the popular series “Hannah Montana,” where she played a fictionalized version of herself. Brandi has also showcased her DJ skills at various events and clubs.

Christopher Cody Cyrus: Christopher Cody Cyrus, born on April 8, 1992, is Miley’s older half-brother from her father’s previous relationship. While Christopher prefers to keep a low profile, he shares a close bond with his famous siblings.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How many siblings does Miley Cyrus have?

A: Miley Cyrus has two siblings, a younger sister named Noah Cyrus and an older brother named Trace Cyrus. She also has an older half-sister named Brandi Cyrus and an older half-brother named Christopher Cody Cyrus.

Q: What are Miley Cyrus’ siblings known for?

A: Noah Cyrus is a singer and songwriter, Trace Cyrus is a musician and former member of the band Metro Station, and Brandi Cyrus is an actress, musician, and DJ.

Q: Does Miley Cyrus have any other siblings?

A: Yes, Miley Cyrus has an older half-sister named Brandi Cyrus and an older half-brother named Christopher Cody Cyrus.

In conclusion, Miley Cyrus comes from a talented and creative family. Her siblings, Noah, Trace, Brandi, and Christopher, have all made their mark in the entertainment industry, showcasing their own unique talents. Whether it’s through music, acting, or DJing, the Cyrus siblings continue to captivate audiences with their creativity and passion.