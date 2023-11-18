Who’s Miley Cyrus Ex-Husband?

In the world of celebrity gossip, relationships often take center stage. One such relationship that captured the attention of fans and media alike was the marriage between pop star Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth. However, their union was short-lived, and they eventually parted ways. So, who exactly is Miley Cyrus’s ex-husband?

Liam Hemsworth: The Former Mr. Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth, an Australian actor, first rose to prominence with his role in the popular film series “The Hunger Games.” Born on January 13, 1990, in Melbourne, Australia, Hemsworth began his acting career in the early 2000s. He gained international recognition for his portrayal of Gale Hawthorne in “The Hunger Games” movies, which catapulted him to stardom.

Hemsworth and Cyrus first met on the set of the film “The Last Song” in 2009. Their on-screen chemistry soon turned into a real-life romance, and the couple began dating. After several years of an on-again, off-again relationship, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2018.

Their Short-Lived Marriage

Unfortunately, their marriage was not meant to last. Just eight months after their wedding, Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their separation in August 2019. The couple cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

FAQ

Q: How long were Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married?

A: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were married for approximately eight months.

Q: When did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth get divorced?

A: Their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

Q: Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth still friends?

A: While the details of their current relationship are not widely known, both Cyrus and Hemsworth have expressed a desire to remain friends.

In conclusion, Liam Hemsworth is the ex-husband of Miley Cyrus. Their whirlwind romance and subsequent marriage captivated fans around the world. However, their relationship ultimately came to an end, and they have since moved on with their lives.