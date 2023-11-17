Who’s Miley Cyrus Dating?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that seems to be on everyone’s lips is, “Who is Miley Cyrus dating?” The former Disney star turned pop sensation has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, and fans are always eager to know who has captured her heart. Let’s dive into the latest updates on Miley’s love life.

Recent Relationships

Miley Cyrus has been in the public eye since her teenage years, and her dating history is no secret. In recent years, she has been linked to several well-known figures in the entertainment industry. One of her most notable relationships was with actor Liam Hemsworth, whom she met on the set of their movie “The Last Song” in 2009. The couple had an on-again, off-again relationship before tying the knot in December 2018. Unfortunately, they announced their separation just eight months later.

The Current Status

As of now, Miley Cyrus is reportedly single. After her split from Liam Hemsworth, she briefly dated reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter. However, their relationship was short-lived, and Miley has since been focusing on herself and her music career. She has been open about her desire to take a break from dating and prioritize her personal growth.

FAQ

Q: Is Miley Cyrus dating anyone right now?

A: No, Miley Cyrus is currently single.

Q: Who was Miley Cyrus’ most famous ex-boyfriend?

A: Miley Cyrus’ most famous ex-boyfriend is Liam Hemsworth, whom she was married to for a brief period.

Q: Has Miley Cyrus been in any same-sex relationships?

A: Yes, Miley Cyrus had a brief relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, a reality TV star, following her split from Liam Hemsworth.

Q: Is Miley Cyrus planning to get back together with Liam Hemsworth?

A: As of now, there are no reports suggesting that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are planning to reconcile.

In conclusion, while Miley Cyrus may not be currently dating anyone, her love life has always been a topic of interest for fans and the media alike. As she continues to focus on her personal growth and music career, only time will tell who will be the next lucky person to capture her heart.