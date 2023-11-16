Who’s Miley Cyrus Brother?

In the world of entertainment, the name Miley Cyrus is undoubtedly familiar to many. As a multi-talented artist, she has made a significant impact in the music industry and has garnered a massive fan base worldwide. However, not everyone may be aware of her family background and the individuals who share her famous last name. One such person is her brother, Trace Cyrus.

Who is Trace Cyrus?

Trace Cyrus, born Neil Timothy Helson on February 24, 1989, is an American musician and songwriter. He is the older brother of Miley Cyrus and the son of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. Trace gained recognition as the lead guitarist and vocalist for the band Metro Station, which he formed in 2006 alongside Mason Musso. The band achieved considerable success with their hit single “Shake It,” which reached the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

What is Trace Cyrus known for?

Apart from his musical endeavors, Trace Cyrus is also recognized for his unique sense of style, often sporting tattoos and piercings. He has made appearances on reality television shows such as “Hannah Montana” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Additionally, Trace has collaborated with various artists and continues to pursue his passion for music.

FAQ:

Q: Are Miley Cyrus and Trace Cyrus close?

A: Yes, Miley and Trace share a close bond as siblings. They have been seen supporting each other’s careers and attending events together.

Q: Does Trace Cyrus have a successful music career?

A: Trace Cyrus found success with his band Metro Station, particularly with their hit single “Shake It.” While his career has had its ups and downs, he continues to create music and collaborate with other artists.

Q: Are there any other siblings in the Cyrus family?

A: Yes, Miley and Trace have several other siblings, including Brandi, Braison, and Noah Cyrus, who are also involved in the entertainment industry in various capacities.

In conclusion, Trace Cyrus is the older brother of Miley Cyrus and has made a name for himself in the music industry as a musician and songwriter. While he may not have reached the same level of fame as his sister, Trace continues to pursue his passion for music and remains an integral part of the Cyrus family.