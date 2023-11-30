Frequently Asked Questions

Who’s Still in the Jungle? Get the Latest on I’m A Celebrity 2023

I’m A Celebrity 2023 has been in full swing, and we’ve already bid farewell to some campmates. If you’ve been keeping up with the show, you know that the jungle has seen its fair share of drama, challenges, and even medical departures. With Ant and Dec at the helm and Kiosk Kev making a return, this season has been filled with excitement and surprises.

So, who’s left in the jungle? Let’s take a look at who’s still vying for the title of King or Queen of the Jungle.

First on the list is Grace Dent, the restaurant critic who became the first campmate to leave due to medical reasons. Despite surviving seven days in the jungle, Grace made the difficult decision to exit the camp. She left a heartfelt message for her fellow contestants, expressing her love and gratitude for their support.

The second departure came from actress Jamie Lynn Spears. Jamie Lynn, who spent 10 days in camp, also left the show on medical grounds. Prior to her departure, she had been labeled a ‘flight risk’ the show’s producers. During her time on I’m A Celebrity, Jamie Lynn opened up about her complex relationship with her sister Britney Spears and formed bonds with fellow campmates.

With these departures, the competition for the crown is heating up. The remaining celebrities will continue to face challenges and bond with each other as they strive to be the last one standing.

So, keep tuning in to I’m A Celebrity 2023 to see who will ultimately be crowned the King or Queen of the Jungle. It’s sure to be an exciting journey filled with more surprises and unforgettable moments!

