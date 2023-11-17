Who’s LeBron James’ Wife?

LeBron James, the legendary basketball player widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, has captured the hearts of fans around the world with his incredible skills on the court. But behind every successful man is a strong and supportive partner, and for LeBron James, that person is his wife, Savannah Brinson.

Meet Savannah Brinson

Savannah Brinson, born on August 27, 1986, in Akron, Ohio, is an accomplished businesswoman and philanthropist. She attended Buchtel High School, where she met a young LeBron James. The couple began dating in their late teens and have been together ever since. In 2011, after a decade-long relationship, LeBron proposed to Savannah during a New Year’s Eve party.

A Love Story

LeBron and Savannah tied the knot on September 14, 2013, in a lavish ceremony held in San Diego, California. The star-studded event was attended numerous celebrities and NBA players, showcasing the couple’s widespread influence and popularity. Together, they have three children: LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James, and Zhuri James.

Savannah’s Philanthropic Efforts

Beyond her role as a supportive wife and mother, Savannah Brinson is actively involved in philanthropy. She co-founded the LeBron James Family Foundation with her husband, aiming to improve the lives of children and families in need. The foundation has launched various initiatives, including the “I PROMISE School” in Akron, Ohio, which provides education and support to at-risk students.

FAQ

Q: How long have LeBron James and Savannah Brinson been together?

A: LeBron and Savannah have been together since their late teens, dating for over a decade before getting married in 2013.

Q: How many children do LeBron and Savannah have?

A: The couple has three children: LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James, and Zhuri James.

Q: What is the LeBron James Family Foundation?

A: The LeBron James Family Foundation is a philanthropic organization co-founded LeBron James and Savannah Brinson. It aims to improve the lives of children and families in need through various initiatives.

In conclusion, Savannah Brinson is not only LeBron James’ wife but also a successful businesswoman and philanthropist in her own right. Together, they form a power couple dedicated to making a positive impact on the world both on and off the basketball court.