Who’s LeBron James’ Son?

In the world of basketball, LeBron James is a household name. Known for his incredible skills and dominance on the court, James has solidified his place as one of the greatest players of all time. But beyond his basketball prowess, many people are curious about his personal life, particularly his family. One question that often arises is, “Who is LeBron James’ son?”

LeBron James has three children, and his oldest son is LeBron James Jr., commonly known as Bronny. Born on October 6, 2004, Bronny has already made a name for himself in the basketball world, following in his father’s footsteps. At just 17 years old, he has garnered attention for his impressive skills and has been touted as a rising star in the sport.

FAQ:

Q: What is LeBron James’ son’s full name?

A: LeBron James’ son’s full name is LeBron Raymone James Jr.

Q: How old is LeBron James’ son?

A: LeBron James Jr., also known as Bronny, was born on October 6, 2004, making him 17 years old as of now.

Q: Is LeBron James’ son a basketball player?

A: Yes, Bronny James is a basketball player and has gained recognition for his skills at a young age.

Q: Has LeBron James’ son played in any notable basketball events?

A: Yes, Bronny James has participated in various high-profile basketball events, including the Nike EYBL circuit and the Junior NBA Global Championship.

Q: Does LeBron James’ son aspire to play in the NBA?

A: It is widely believed that Bronny James aspires to follow in his father’s footsteps and play in the NBA. However, only time will tell if he achieves this goal.

As LeBron James continues to dominate the NBA, his son Bronny is making waves in the basketball world. With his impressive skills and the guidance of his father, it’s clear that the James legacy is set to continue for years to come. Keep an eye out for Bronny James as he continues to develop and carve his own path in the world of basketball.