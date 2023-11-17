Who’s LeBron James Married To?

In the world of professional basketball, LeBron James is a household name. Known for his incredible skills on the court, James has achieved numerous accolades throughout his career. However, his success is not limited to basketball alone. Off the court, LeBron James is a devoted family man, and he is married to his high school sweetheart, Savannah Brinson.

Who is Savannah Brinson?

Savannah Brinson, born on August 27, 1986, in Akron, Ohio, is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. She attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, where she met LeBron James. The couple began dating during their high school years and have been together ever since. Brinson is known for her strong support of James both personally and professionally.

Their Love Story

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson’s love story is one that has stood the test of time. Despite the challenges that come with fame and a demanding career, the couple has managed to maintain a strong and loving relationship. In 2011, James proposed to Brinson during a New Year’s Eve party, and they tied the knot on September 14, 2013, in a lavish ceremony in San Diego, California.

Family Life

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson have three children together. Their eldest son, LeBron James Jr., was born in 2004, followed their second son, Bryce Maximus James, in 2007. In 2014, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Zhuri James, completing their beautiful family.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How long have LeBron James and Savannah Brinson been together?

A: LeBron James and Savannah Brinson have been together since their high school years, dating back to the early 2000s.

Q: When did LeBron James and Savannah Brinson get married?

A: LeBron James and Savannah Brinson got married on September 14, 2013.

Q: How many children do LeBron James and Savannah Brinson have?

A: LeBron James and Savannah Brinson have three children: LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James, and Zhuri James.

Q: What does Savannah Brinson do for a living?

A: Savannah Brinson is an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

In conclusion, LeBron James, the basketball superstar, is happily married to his high school sweetheart, Savannah Brinson. Their enduring love story and commitment to family have captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Together, they continue to inspire others with their success both on and off the court.