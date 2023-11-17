Who’s LeBron James Father?

In the world of basketball, LeBron James is a name that needs no introduction. Known for his incredible skills, athleticism, and dominance on the court, James has solidified his place as one of the greatest players of all time. However, there has been a lingering question that has often been asked: Who is LeBron James’ father?

LeBron James’ father is Anthony McClelland, also known as Anthony James. However, their relationship has been strained throughout LeBron’s life. McClelland was an ex-convict who had a brief relationship with LeBron’s mother, Gloria James, when she was just 16 years old. He was absent for most of LeBron’s childhood, and the basketball superstar was primarily raised his mother and her family.

Despite the absence of his biological father, LeBron James found support and guidance from other father figures in his life. One of the most influential figures was Frankie Walker, a local youth football coach who became a mentor to LeBron during his early years. Walker provided LeBron with stability, guidance, and a positive male role model.

FAQ:

Q: Why is LeBron James’ father not well-known?

A: LeBron James’ father, Anthony McClelland, has remained largely out of the public eye and has not been involved in LeBron’s life. This is why he is not well-known.

Q: Did LeBron James have a relationship with his father?

A: LeBron James had a strained relationship with his father due to his absence during his childhood. However, LeBron has stated that he has forgiven his father and holds no resentment towards him.

Q: Who played the role of LeBron James’ father figure?

A: Frankie Walker, a local youth football coach, played a significant role as a father figure in LeBron James’ life. He provided LeBron with guidance, support, and a positive male influence.

In conclusion, while LeBron James’ biological father is Anthony McClelland, their relationship has been distant and strained. LeBron found support and guidance from other father figures in his life, such as Frankie Walker. Despite the absence of his biological father, LeBron James has risen to become one of the greatest basketball players of all time, proving that family support comes in many forms.