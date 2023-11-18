Who’s LeBron James’ Family?

LeBron James, the legendary basketball player, is not only known for his incredible skills on the court but also for his strong family values. Let’s take a closer look at the members of LeBron James’ family and their influence on his life and career.

The James Family

LeBron James was born on December 30, 1984, in Akron, Ohio, to Gloria Marie James. Growing up, LeBron faced numerous challenges, including a difficult childhood and an absent father. However, his mother played a pivotal role in his life, providing him with the love and support he needed to overcome obstacles and pursue his dreams.

LeBron’s Wife and Children

LeBron James is married to Savannah Brinson, his high school sweetheart. The couple tied the knot on September 14, 2013, after being together for over a decade. They have three children together: LeBron James Jr., born in 2004, Bryce Maximus James, born in 2007, and Zhuri James, born in 2014. LeBron often expresses his love and pride for his family, frequently sharing heartwarming moments on social media.

The LeBron James Family Foundation

LeBron James’ commitment to family extends beyond his immediate relatives. In 2004, he established the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) with the mission to positively impact the lives of children and young adults through education and co-curricular initiatives. The foundation has provided scholarships, built schools, and supported various community programs, leaving a lasting impact on countless lives.

FAQ

Q: Who is LeBron James’ father?

A: LeBron James’ father is Anthony McClelland. However, he was not actively involved in LeBron’s life during his upbringing.

Q: How many children does LeBron James have?

A: LeBron James has three children: LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James, and Zhuri James.

Q: What is the LeBron James Family Foundation?

A: The LeBron James Family Foundation is a charitable organization founded LeBron James in 2004. Its aim is to improve the lives of children and young adults through education and community initiatives.

In conclusion, LeBron James’ family has played a significant role in shaping the person he is today. From his mother’s unwavering support to his loving wife and children, family remains a cornerstone of LeBron’s life. Through his foundation, he continues to inspire and uplift others, leaving a lasting legacy both on and off the basketball court.