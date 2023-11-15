Who’s LeBron James’ Dad?

In the world of basketball, LeBron James is a name that needs no introduction. Known for his incredible skills, athleticism, and dominance on the court, James has solidified his place as one of the greatest players of all time. However, there has been a lingering question that has often been asked: Who is LeBron James’ dad?

LeBron James’ father is Anthony McClelland, also known as Anthony McClelland Walker. However, their relationship has been a complicated one. McClelland was an ex-convict who had a brief relationship with James’ mother, Gloria James, when she was just 16 years old. He was absent for most of LeBron’s life, and the basketball superstar was primarily raised his mother and her family.

Despite the absence of his biological father, LeBron James found support and guidance from other father figures in his life. One of the most influential figures was Frankie Walker, who became a father figure to LeBron and played a significant role in his upbringing. Walker introduced LeBron to basketball at a young age and helped shape him into the player he is today.

FAQ:

Q: Why is LeBron James’ father not well-known?

A: LeBron James’ father, Anthony McClelland, was absent for most of his life. As a result, he did not play a significant role in LeBron’s upbringing, and his name is not widely recognized.

Q: Who raised LeBron James?

A: LeBron James was primarily raised his mother, Gloria James, and her family. He also had the support and guidance of other father figures, such as Frankie Walker.

Q: Did LeBron James have a relationship with his father?

A: LeBron James had a complicated relationship with his father, Anthony McClelland. McClelland was absent for most of LeBron’s life, and they did not have a close relationship.

Q: Who is Frankie Walker?

A: Frankie Walker is a father figure to LeBron James. He played a significant role in LeBron’s upbringing and introduced him to basketball at a young age.

In conclusion, while LeBron James’ biological father is Anthony McClelland, their relationship has been distant and complicated. LeBron was primarily raised his mother and her family, with other father figures playing crucial roles in his life. Despite the absence of his biological father, LeBron James has become an icon in the world of basketball, showcasing his incredible talent and determination on the court.