Who’s LeBron James’ Brother?

In the world of basketball, LeBron James is a household name. Known for his incredible skills and numerous accolades, James has become one of the greatest players in NBA history. But have you ever wondered if he has any siblings who share his passion for the game? The answer is yes, LeBron James does have a brother, and his name is Aaron McClelland Gamble.

Who is Aaron McClelland Gamble?

Aaron McClelland Gamble is LeBron James’ half-brother. Born on February 17, 1987, he is the son of Gloria James, LeBron’s mother, and Eddie Jackson. While LeBron and Aaron share the same mother, they have different fathers. Despite this, the bond between the two brothers remains strong.

What is Aaron’s relationship with LeBron?

LeBron James has always been supportive of his family, and his relationship with Aaron is no exception. Despite their age difference, the brothers have maintained a close bond throughout the years. LeBron has often spoken about the importance of family and has been seen cheering on Aaron during his basketball games.

What is Aaron’s basketball career like?

While Aaron McClelland Gamble may not have reached the same level of fame as his brother LeBron, he has had his fair share of success on the basketball court. Aaron played college basketball at Southeastern Illinois College and later transferred to Wright State University. He also had a brief stint playing professionally overseas.

FAQ:

Q: Are LeBron James and Aaron McClelland Gamble full brothers?

A: No, they are half-brothers. They share the same mother but have different fathers.

Q: What is Aaron’s date of birth?

A: Aaron McClelland Gamble was born on February 17, 1987.

Q: Has Aaron played professional basketball?

A: Yes, Aaron had a brief professional basketball career overseas.

In conclusion, while LeBron James may be the more famous of the two, his brother Aaron McClelland Gamble has also made a name for himself in the basketball world. Despite their different paths, the bond between the brothers remains strong, and LeBron continues to support Aaron in his basketball endeavors.