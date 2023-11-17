Who’s Kylie Jenner’s Mom?

In the world of celebrity gossip and reality television, the Kardashian-Jenner family has become a household name. With their extravagant lifestyles and constant media attention, it’s no wonder that people are curious about every aspect of their lives. One question that often arises is, “Who is Kylie Jenner’s mom?”

Kylie Jenner’s mom is Kris Jenner. Kris Jenner, formerly known as Kris Kardashian, is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. She was born on November 5, 1955, in San Diego, California. Kris first gained public attention when she married Robert Kardashian, a prominent lawyer, in 1978. The couple had four children together: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert Jr.

After her divorce from Robert Kardashian in 1991, Kris married Olympic gold medalist Bruce Jenner (now known as Caitlyn Jenner) in 1991. Together, they had two daughters: Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kris has been the manager and “momager” of her children’s careers, helping them navigate the world of fame and fortune.

FAQ:

Q: What does “momager” mean?

A: “Momager” is a term used to describe a mother who is also the manager of her child’s career. Kris Jenner is often referred to as a momager because she has played a significant role in managing her children’s careers.

Q: How did Kris Jenner become famous?

A: Kris Jenner gained fame through her association with her ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, who was a lawyer involved in the O.J. Simpson trial. However, she became even more well-known through her family’s reality television show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which premiered in 2007.

Q: Are there any other famous members of the Kardashian-Jenner family?

A: Yes, besides Kris Jenner and her children, the Kardashian-Jenner family includes other famous members. Kim Kardashian, Kylie’s half-sister, is a well-known television personality and businesswoman. Kendall Jenner, Kylie’s sister, is a successful model. Caitlyn Jenner, Kylie’s stepfather, is a former Olympic athlete and television personality.

In conclusion, Kris Jenner is the mother of Kylie Jenner. As a key figure in the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kris has played a significant role in shaping her children’s careers and managing their public image. With their ongoing presence in the media, it’s safe to say that the Kardashian-Jenner family will continue to captivate the public’s attention for years to come.