Who’s Kylie Jenner Dating?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that seems to be on everyone’s lips is: “Who’s Kylie Jenner dating?” The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has always been in the spotlight, and her love life is no exception. Let’s dive into the latest updates on Kylie Jenner’s romantic endeavors.

Current Relationship Status

As of the latest reports, Kylie Jenner is currently dating rapper Travis Scott. The couple first sparked dating rumors in April 2017 when they were spotted together at Coachella. Since then, they have been seen together at various events and have even welcomed a daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018. Although they briefly split in 2019, they have since reconciled and continue to be a couple.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who is Kylie Jenner?

A: Kylie Jenner is an American media personality, businesswoman, and social media influencer. She gained fame through her appearances on the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and has since built a successful cosmetics empire.

Q: Who is Travis Scott?

A: Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He gained mainstream success with his album “Astroworld” and is known for his energetic performances and unique musical style.

Q: How long have Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott been dating?

A: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2017. While they briefly split in 2019, they have since rekindled their romance and are currently together.

Q: Do Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have any children together?

A: Yes, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have a daughter named Stormi Webster, who was born in February 2018.

In conclusion, Kylie Jenner is currently dating rapper Travis Scott. Their relationship has had its ups and downs, but they continue to be a couple and are raising their daughter together. As with any celebrity romance, fans and followers eagerly await the next chapter in their love story.