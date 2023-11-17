Who’s Kylie Jenner Dating Now?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one name that always seems to make headlines is Kylie Jenner. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie has been in the spotlight since her teenage years. From her successful cosmetics empire to her glamorous lifestyle, she has captivated the public’s attention. And when it comes to her love life, fans are always eager to know who she is dating.

Currently, Kylie Jenner is dating rapper Travis Scott. The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2017 when they were spotted together at Coachella. Since then, they have been seen together at various events and have even welcomed a daughter, Stormi Webster, in 2018. Despite a brief split in 2019, the couple has since reconciled and seems to be going strong.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Kylie Jenner?

A: Kylie Jenner is a reality TV star, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. She gained fame through the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and later launched her own successful cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Q: Who is Travis Scott?

A: Travis Scott is a popular American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He gained mainstream success with his album “Astroworld” and is known for his energetic performances and unique musical style.

Q: How did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott meet?

A: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly met at Coachella in 2017. They were seen together at the music festival, sparking dating rumors.

Q: Do Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have any children?

A: Yes, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have a daughter named Stormi Webster, who was born in February 2018.

While Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has had its ups and downs, they continue to support each other’s careers and co-parent their daughter. As two influential figures in the entertainment industry, their relationship is often under scrutiny. Fans eagerly await updates on their love life, and it seems that for now, they are happily together.

In conclusion, Kylie Jenner is currently dating rapper Travis Scott. Their relationship has been the subject of much speculation and interest among fans. As they navigate their lives in the public eye, their love story continues to captivate audiences worldwide.