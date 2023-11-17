Who’s Kylie Jenner Dating 2023?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one name that always manages to grab attention is Kylie Jenner. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie has been in the spotlight since her teenage years. From her successful makeup empire to her high-profile relationships, the world is always curious about her personal life. So, who is Kylie Jenner dating in 2023? Let’s dive into the details.

As of now, Kylie Jenner is reportedly dating musician and rapper Travis Scott. The couple first started dating in 2017 and have had an on-again, off-again relationship since then. They share a daughter, Stormi Webster, who was born in February 2018. Despite their ups and downs, Kylie and Travis have managed to maintain a strong co-parenting relationship and have been seen together at various events and outings.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Kylie Jenner?

A: Kylie Jenner is a reality TV star, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. She gained fame through the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and later launched her own successful makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Q: Who is Travis Scott?

A: Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He gained mainstream success with his album “Astroworld” and is known for his energetic performances and unique musical style.

Q: How did Kylie and Travis meet?

A: Kylie and Travis reportedly met at Coachella in 2017 and started dating shortly after. They have been in an on-and-off relationship ever since.

Q: Are Kylie and Travis engaged or married?

A: As of now, Kylie and Travis are not engaged or married. However, they have expressed their love and commitment to each other publicly on several occasions.

In conclusion, as of 2023, Kylie Jenner is dating Travis Scott. Their relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs, but they continue to co-parent their daughter and support each other in their respective careers. As with any celebrity relationship, only time will tell what the future holds for Kylie and Travis.