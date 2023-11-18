Who’s Kim Kardashian’s Dad?

In the world of celebrity gossip, few names are as well-known as Kim Kardashian. From her reality TV show to her fashion empire, Kim has become a household name. But amidst all the fame and fortune, there has always been one question that seems to linger: Who is Kim Kardashian’s dad?

The answer to this question is Robert Kardashian. Robert was a prominent attorney and businessman, best known for his involvement in the O.J. Simpson trial. He was married to Kris Jenner, who is now known as Kris Kardashian. Together, they had four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob.

Robert Kardashian tragically passed away in 2003 after a battle with cancer. Despite his untimely death, his legacy lives on through his famous children. Kim has often spoken about her close relationship with her father and the impact he had on her life.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Kim Kardashian’s biological father?

A: Kim Kardashian’s biological father is Robert Kardashian.

Q: Is Robert Kardashian related to the famous lawyer, O.J. Simpson?

A: Yes, Robert Kardashian was a close friend and attorney for O.J. Simpson during his infamous murder trial.

Q: How many children did Robert Kardashian have?

A: Robert Kardashian had four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob.

Q: When did Robert Kardashian pass away?

A: Robert Kardashian passed away in 2003 after battling cancer.

While Kim Kardashian’s rise to fame may have been fueled her own talents and business ventures, it is important to remember the influence her father had on her life. Robert Kardashian’s legacy lives on through his children, who continue to make their mark on the entertainment industry.

In conclusion, Kim Kardashian’s dad is Robert Kardashian, a well-known attorney and businessman. Despite his passing, his impact on his children’s lives is undeniable. As Kim continues to dominate the media landscape, her father’s memory remains an important part of her journey.