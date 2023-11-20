Who’s Kim Kardashian Married To?

In the world of celebrity gossip, few names are as recognizable as Kim Kardashian. Known for her reality TV show, fashion empire, and social media presence, Kardashian has become a household name. However, one question that often arises is: who is Kim Kardashian married to?

The answer to that question is Kanye West. The rapper and fashion designer tied the knot with Kardashian in 2014, in a lavish ceremony that captured the attention of the media and fans alike. The couple has since become one of the most talked-about pairs in the entertainment industry.

Kanye West, born on June 8, 1977, in Atlanta, Georgia, is a multi-talented artist known for his groundbreaking music and controversial public persona. He rose to fame in the early 2000s with his critically acclaimed albums, such as “The College Dropout” and “Late Registration.” Over the years, West has become known for his unique fashion sense and outspoken nature.

Kardashian and West have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Their relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs, with rumors of marital troubles often making headlines. However, the couple has managed to weather the storm and remain together, at least for now.

FAQ:

Q: When did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West get married?

A: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married on May 24, 2014.

Q: How many children do Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have?

A: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Q: Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still married?

A: As of now, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still married. However, their relationship has faced challenges, and the future remains uncertain.

In conclusion, Kim Kardashian is married to Kanye West, a renowned rapper and fashion designer. Their relationship has been the subject of much speculation and media attention. With their combined fame and influence, this power couple continues to captivate the public’s interest.