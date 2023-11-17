Who’s Kim Kardashian Dating?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one name that always seems to make headlines is Kim Kardashian. Known for her reality TV show, business ventures, and high-profile relationships, Kim Kardashian has become a household name. But who is she currently dating? Let’s dive into the latest news surrounding Kim’s love life.

The Latest Buzz

As of the latest reports, Kim Kardashian is rumored to be dating Van Jones, a well-known political commentator and lawyer. The speculation began after Kim’s high-profile divorce from rapper Kanye West earlier this year. While neither Kim nor Van Jones have confirmed their relationship, sources close to the pair suggest that they have been spending a lot of time together and have developed a strong connection.

FAQ

Q: Who is Van Jones?

A: Van Jones is an American political commentator, lawyer, and author. He is known for his work on CNN as a political commentator and has been involved in various social justice and environmental activism.

Q: When did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce?

A: Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, and their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

Q: Has Kim Kardashian dated anyone else recently?

A: Following her divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian was linked to musician and entrepreneur, Maluma. However, both parties denied any romantic involvement.

Q: Are Kim Kardashian and Van Jones officially dating?

A: Neither Kim Kardashian nor Van Jones have confirmed their relationship. The rumors are based on sources close to the pair, but until an official statement is made, their relationship status remains speculative.

While the world eagerly awaits confirmation from Kim Kardashian and Van Jones themselves, it’s clear that Kim’s love life continues to captivate the public’s attention. As one of the most influential figures in pop culture, Kim Kardashian’s dating choices are always a hot topic. Whether it’s Van Jones or someone else, fans and critics alike will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on Kim’s romantic endeavors.