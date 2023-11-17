Who’s Kim Kardashian Dating Now?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one name that always seems to make headlines is Kim Kardashian. Known for her reality TV show, business ventures, and high-profile relationships, Kim has become a household name. But with her recent divorce from rapper Kanye West, fans are eager to know: who is Kim Kardashian dating now?

The Latest Love Interest: Pete Davidson

Rumors have been swirling that Kim Kardashian has found a new love interest in comedian Pete Davidson. The pair were first spotted together at a social event, sparking speculation about their relationship status. While neither Kim nor Pete have confirmed anything, sources close to the duo suggest that they are indeed dating.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Pete Davidson?

A: Pete Davidson is an American comedian and actor known for his work on the sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live.” He has also gained attention for his high-profile relationships with other celebrities, including Ariana Grande.

Q: How did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson meet?

A: The exact details of how Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson met are unknown. However, it is believed that they were introduced through mutual friends in the entertainment industry.

Q: Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson serious?

A: It is too early to tell the seriousness of their relationship. As with any new romance, time will tell if their connection will develop into something more long-term.

Q: What happened to Kim Kardashian’s previous relationship with Kanye West?

A: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The couple cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Q: How does Kim Kardashian’s family feel about her dating Pete Davidson?

A: While the Kardashian family has not publicly commented on Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson, they have expressed their support for her happiness in the past. As a close-knit family, it is likely that they will support her decisions.

As the world eagerly watches Kim Kardashian’s love life unfold, only time will reveal the true nature of her relationship with Pete Davidson. Until then, fans will continue to speculate and eagerly await any official confirmation from the couple themselves.