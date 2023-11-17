Who’s Kevin Hart’s Wife?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrities often capture our attention not only for their talent but also for their personal lives. One such celebrity who has been in the spotlight for both his comedic prowess and his romantic relationships is none other than Kevin Hart. Known for his quick wit and infectious humor, Hart has won the hearts of millions around the globe. But who is the lucky woman who holds the title of Kevin Hart’s wife?

Meet Eniko Parrish

Kevin Hart’s wife is Eniko Parrish. Born on August 18, 1984, in Baltimore, Maryland, Parrish is a model and social media personality. She first gained public attention when she started dating Hart in 2009. The couple got engaged in 2014 and tied the knot on August 13, 2016, in a lavish ceremony surrounded family and friends.

A Love Story

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish’s love story has had its fair share of ups and downs. In 2017, Hart publicly admitted to infidelity, which caused a temporary strain on their relationship. However, the couple worked through their issues and emerged stronger than ever. They welcomed their first child together, a son named Kenzo Kash, in November 2017. Today, they continue to support each other’s careers and share their love with their growing family.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How did Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish meet?

A: Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish met in 2009 through mutual friends.

Q: When did Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish get married?

A: Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish got married on August 13, 2016.

Q: Do Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish have children?

A: Yes, Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish have one child together, a son named Kenzo Kash.

Q: Did Kevin Hart cheat on Eniko Parrish?

A: Yes, Kevin Hart publicly admitted to infidelity in 2017, but the couple worked through their issues and remained together.

In conclusion, Eniko Parrish is the woman who holds the title of Kevin Hart’s wife. Their love story has had its challenges, but they have overcome them and continue to build a life together. With their adorable son and unwavering support for each other, Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are a couple that proves love can conquer all.