Who’s Katy Perry’s Boyfriend?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that seems to be on everyone’s lips is: “Who is Katy Perry’s boyfriend?” The pop superstar has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, and fans are always eager to know who she is currently dating. Let’s dive into the latest updates on Katy Perry’s love life.

Orlando Bloom: The Longtime Love

One name that immediately comes to mind when discussing Katy Perry’s romantic life is Orlando Bloom. The actor and singer have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016. They first sparked dating rumors at a Golden Globes after-party and have since been seen together at various events. Despite a brief split in 2017, the couple rekindled their romance and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom continue to be a power couple in the entertainment industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who was Katy Perry’s first boyfriend?

A: Katy Perry’s first high-profile relationship was with Gym Class Heroes frontman, Travis McCoy. They dated from 2007 to 2009.

Q: Did Katy Perry date John Mayer?

A: Yes, Katy Perry and John Mayer had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2012 to 2015. They collaborated on the song “Who You Love” during their time together.

Q: Is Katy Perry married?

A: Yes, Katy Perry is married to Orlando Bloom. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020.

Q: Are Katy Perry and Taylor Swift friends now?

A: Yes, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have reconciled their differences and are now friends. They publicly made amends in 2019 and have since supported each other’s work.

In conclusion, Katy Perry’s boyfriend is none other than Orlando Bloom. Their relationship has endured ups and downs, but they continue to be a strong couple. As with any celebrity romance, fans eagerly await updates on their love story.