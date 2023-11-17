Who’s Katy Perry Married To?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that has been on everyone’s lips is: Who is Katy Perry married to? The pop sensation, known for her catchy tunes and vibrant personality, has had her fair share of high-profile relationships in the past. However, it was her marriage to British actor Orlando Bloom that truly captured the attention of fans and media alike.

The Love Story

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first crossed paths at a star-studded event in 2016. Sparks flew, and the couple soon began dating. Their relationship quickly became the talk of the town, with paparazzi capturing their every move. After a brief split in 2017, the couple rekindled their romance and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

The Wedding

On the 4th of December, 2019, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded close friends and family. The wedding took place in Montecito, California, and was a picturesque affair. The couple exchanged vows under a floral archway, with Perry donning a stunning white gown and Bloom looking dapper in a tailored suit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom get married?

A: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got married on December 4, 2019.

Q: Where did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom get married?

A: The couple got married in Montecito, California.

Q: What did Katy Perry wear for her wedding?

A: Katy Perry wore a beautiful white gown for her wedding.

Q: Is this Katy Perry’s first marriage?

A: No, this is not Katy Perry’s first marriage. She was previously married to comedian Russell Brand.

Q: Does Katy Perry have any children?

A: Yes, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020.

In conclusion, Katy Perry is happily married to Orlando Bloom, and their love story continues to captivate fans around the world. With their adorable daughter in the mix, it seems like this power couple has a bright future ahead.