Who’s Katy Perry Dating?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that seems to be on everyone’s lips is: “Who’s Katy Perry dating?” The pop superstar has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, and fans are always eager to know who has captured her heart. Let’s dive into the latest updates on Katy Perry’s love life.

Current Relationship Status

As of the latest reports, Katy Perry is happily engaged to actor Orlando Bloom. The couple first started dating in 2016 but briefly split in 2017 before rekindling their romance. In February 2019, Orlando proposed to Katy with a stunning flower-shaped diamond ring, and they have been inseparable ever since. Fans are eagerly awaiting news of their wedding, which is rumored to be taking place in the near future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who was Katy Perry’s first husband?

A: Katy Perry’s first husband was British comedian Russell Brand. They got married in October 2010 but sadly divorced just 14 months later.

Q: Who else has Katy Perry dated?

A: Before Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry had a number of high-profile relationships. She famously dated musician John Mayer, actor and comedian Russell Brand, and even had a brief fling with DJ Diplo.

Q: Does Katy Perry have any children?

A: Yes, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020.

Q: Are Katy Perry and Taylor Swift still feuding?

A: No, the feud between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift officially ended in 2019. They publicly reconciled and even appeared together in Taylor Swift’s music video for “You Need to Calm Down.”

Conclusion

While Katy Perry’s dating life has been a subject of fascination for many, it seems that she has found happiness with Orlando Bloom. As fans eagerly await news of their upcoming wedding, it’s clear that Katy Perry has moved on from her past relationships and is focused on building a future with the love of her life.