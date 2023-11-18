Who’s Justin Bieber’s Brother?

In the world of pop music, Justin Bieber needs no introduction. The Canadian singer-songwriter has captured the hearts of millions with his catchy tunes and boyish charm. But have you ever wondered if he has any siblings? Well, the answer is yes! Justin Bieber does indeed have a brother, and his name is Jaxon Bieber.

Jaxon Bieber, born on November 20, 2009, is the younger half-brother of Justin Bieber. He is the son of Justin’s father, Jeremy Bieber, and his second wife, Erin Wagner. Despite being just a child, Jaxon has already gained a significant amount of attention due to his famous sibling.

FAQ:

Q: How old is Jaxon Bieber?

A: Jaxon Bieber was born on November 20, 2009, which makes him currently 11 years old.

Q: Is Jaxon Bieber also a singer?

A: While Jaxon has occasionally appeared in his brother’s social media posts and music videos, there is no evidence to suggest that he is pursuing a career in singing at this time.

Q: Does Jaxon Bieber have any other siblings?

A: Yes, Jaxon has another half-sister named Bay Bieber. She was born on August 16, 2018, and is the daughter of Justin’s father and his wife, Chelsey Bieber.

Being the younger brother of a global superstar like Justin Bieber undoubtedly comes with its perks. Jaxon has been fortunate enough to attend various red carpet events and even accompany his brother on tour. He has also amassed a considerable following on social media, where fans eagerly await updates on his life.

Despite the attention and occasional spotlight, Jaxon Bieber leads a relatively normal life for a young boy. He enjoys spending time with his family, playing sports, and engaging in typical childhood activities.

In conclusion, Jaxon Bieber is the younger half-brother of Justin Bieber. While he may not be as well-known as his famous sibling, he has already made a name for himself in his own right. As he continues to grow, who knows what the future holds for this young Bieber?