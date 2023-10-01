Penrith Panthers Celebrate Third Straight Premiership Win

The Penrith Panthers celebrated their third consecutive premiership win on Sunday night, and the players took to social media to share their jubilation. The team’s coach, Ivan Cleary, expressed his gratitude to the players, staff, coaches, and their families for their support throughout the season. Cleary credited the entire organization for their contributions to the team’s success, stating, “This group, man, I love you guys so much. That tonight was unbelievable.”

Despite facing a challenging game against the Brisbane Broncos, the Panthers displayed resilience and determination, making an impressive comeback from a 24-8 deficit. Cleary commended his team for their fighting spirit, stating, “When we were down 24-8 and in all sorts, I thought we accelerated. We need to finish off our belt.”

Following the victory, the players celebrated in the locker room, donning championship belts, oversized sunglasses, ski goggles, and leis. Jarome Luai, known for his jovial personality, couldn’t resist stirring the pot and posted on Instagram, asking, “Who’s got work tomorrow?” This was reminiscent of a similar post Luai made after a State of Origin loss earlier in the year.

The celebrations continued with players proudly displaying the premiership trophy and their championship rings. The team’s fans also joined in the festivities, with street parties in Penrith to revel in the historic grand final win. The Panthers’ three-peat victory marks a fairytale finish to an exceptional season for the team.

