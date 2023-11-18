Who’s Ed Sheeran’s Wife?

In the world of music, Ed Sheeran is a household name. Known for his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, the British singer-songwriter has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. But amidst his rise to fame, fans have been curious about one thing: who is Ed Sheeran’s wife?

FAQ:

Q: Who is Ed Sheeran?

A: Ed Sheeran is a British singer-songwriter who gained international recognition with hits like “Shape of You,” “Thinking Out Loud,” and “Photograph.” He has won numerous awards, including multiple Grammy Awards, and is known for his unique blend of pop, folk, and hip-hop music.

Q: When did Ed Sheeran get married?

A: Ed Sheeran tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, in 2018.

Q: Who is Cherry Seaborn?

A: Cherry Seaborn is a childhood friend of Ed Sheeran. The couple reportedly met while attending school in Suffolk, England. Seaborn later pursued a successful career in hockey, playing at a high level before retiring.

Q: How did Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn meet?

A: Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn met while they were both attending Thomas Mills High School in Suffolk. They reconnected years later and began dating in 2015.

Q: Are Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn still together?

A: Yes, as of the latest information available, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are still happily married.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have managed to keep their relationship relatively private, with limited information available about their personal lives. However, it is clear that the couple shares a deep connection and have been together for many years.

While Ed Sheeran’s fans may have hoped for more details about his wife, it seems that the couple prefers to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Instead, they focus on their love for each other and their respective careers.

In conclusion, Ed Sheeran’s wife is Cherry Seaborn, a childhood friend turned life partner. Their love story is a testament to the power of long-lasting relationships and the importance of maintaining privacy in the public eye.