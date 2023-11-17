Who’s Ed Sheeran Married To?

In a surprising turn of events, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended close friends and family. Fans around the world were thrilled to hear the news, as Sheeran has always been private about his personal life.

Who is Cherry Seaborn?

Cherry Seaborn is a childhood friend of Ed Sheeran, and the two have known each other since their school days. Seaborn, who hails from Suffolk, England, is a talented hockey player and even represented her country at the U21 level. After completing her studies at Duke University in the United States, she worked in the financial sector before rekindling her romance with Sheeran.

How did Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn meet?

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn first met when they were both attending Thomas Mills High School in Suffolk. They became close friends and eventually started dating. However, their relationship took a brief hiatus when Sheeran’s music career took off, and he began touring the world. Despite the distance, their love endured, and they reunited in 2015.

Why did Ed Sheeran keep his marriage a secret?

Ed Sheeran has always been known for his desire to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. He values his privacy and prefers to let his music speak for itself. Sheeran has often mentioned in interviews that he wants to maintain a sense of normalcy in his relationships, away from the prying eyes of the media.

What’s next for Ed Sheeran?

With his marriage to Cherry Seaborn, Ed Sheeran is embarking on a new chapter in his life. However, fans need not worry about his music career. Sheeran has assured his followers that he will continue to create and release new music. In fact, he has already hinted at working on his next album, which is sure to be eagerly anticipated his millions of fans worldwide.

In conclusion, Ed Sheeran’s marriage to Cherry Seaborn has brought joy to fans and marked a significant milestone in the singer’s life. While he may be a global superstar, Sheeran remains committed to keeping his personal life private and focusing on his music career. As fans eagerly await his next album, they can celebrate the happiness and love that Sheeran has found with his new wife.