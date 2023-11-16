Who’s Drake’s Mom?

In the world of music, Drake is a name that needs no introduction. The Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter has taken the industry storm with his chart-topping hits and undeniable talent. But while fans may be well-versed in his music, there is one question that often arises: who is Drake’s mom?

Drake’s mother is Sandi Graham, also known as Sandi Sher. She has played a significant role in shaping the superstar’s life and career. Sandi was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, and worked as an English teacher for most of her life. She has always been a supportive and influential figure in Drake’s life, even appearing in some of his music videos.

FAQ:

Q: What is Drake’s mom’s full name?

A: Drake’s mom’s full name is Sandi Graham, also known as Sandi Sher.

Q: Where is Drake’s mom from?

A: Drake’s mom, Sandi Graham, was born and raised in Toronto, Canada.

Q: What does Drake’s mom do for a living?

A: Sandi Graham worked as an English teacher for most of her life.

Q: Has Drake’s mom appeared in any of his music videos?

A: Yes, Sandi Graham has made appearances in some of Drake’s music videos.

Drake has often expressed his love and admiration for his mother through his music. In his song “You & The 6,” he raps about their close relationship and the sacrifices she made for him. Sandi has been a source of inspiration for Drake, and he credits her for instilling in him the values of hard work and determination.

While Drake’s mom may not be a household name like her famous son, her influence on his life cannot be understated. Sandi Graham has been a constant support system for Drake, and her presence has undoubtedly shaped the artist he has become.

In conclusion, Drake’s mom, Sandi Graham, is a remarkable woman who has played a pivotal role in her son’s life and career. Her love and support have been instrumental in shaping Drake into the global superstar he is today.