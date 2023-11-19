Who’s Drake Best Friend?

In the world of music, friendships often play a crucial role in an artist’s career. They provide support, inspiration, and sometimes even collaboration opportunities. When it comes to the Canadian rapper Drake, one question that frequently arises is, “Who is his best friend?” Let’s delve into this topic and explore the relationships that have shaped Drake’s life and career.

Oliver El-Khatib: The Right-Hand Man

One name that consistently comes up in discussions about Drake’s best friend is Oliver El-Khatib. Oliver, also known as OVO40, is not only Drake’s close friend but also his long-time collaborator and business partner. He co-founded Drake’s record label, OVO Sound, and has been instrumental in shaping the rapper’s sound and image. Oliver’s influence can be seen in many of Drake’s hit songs, and their bond extends beyond music, with the two often seen together at various events and social gatherings.

The OVO Crew: A Brotherhood

Drake’s inner circle, known as the OVO crew, consists of a group of friends who have been his side throughout his career. This tight-knit group includes childhood friends, producers, artists, and managers who have played a significant role in Drake’s success. While it’s challenging to pinpoint a single best friend within this crew, their collective support and loyalty have undoubtedly contributed to Drake’s rise to stardom.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is Oliver El-Khatib Drake’s only best friend?

A: While Oliver El-Khatib is often referred to as Drake’s best friend, it’s important to note that Drake has a close-knit group of friends known as the OVO crew, who have been with him throughout his career.

Q: Are there any other notable friendships in Drake’s life?

A: Drake has been known to form friendships with various artists and celebrities, including fellow musicians like Rihanna and Lil Wayne. However, his relationship with Oliver El-Khatib and the OVO crew remains at the core of his inner circle.

Q: How have Drake’s friendships influenced his music?

A: Drake’s friendships have had a significant impact on his music, with Oliver El-Khatib playing a crucial role in shaping his sound. The support and collaboration opportunities provided his friends have helped Drake create some of his most successful songs.

In conclusion, while Oliver El-Khatib is often regarded as Drake’s best friend, it is essential to recognize the collective influence of the OVO crew on his life and career. These friendships have not only shaped Drake’s music but also provided him with a support system that has been instrumental in his journey to becoming one of the most successful artists of our time.