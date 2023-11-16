Who’s Cristiano Ronaldo Son?

In the world of football, Cristiano Ronaldo is a name that needs no introduction. The Portuguese superstar has achieved incredible success throughout his career, winning numerous titles and breaking countless records. But beyond his professional achievements, Ronaldo is also a proud father to four children. One of his most well-known offspring is his eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., often referred to as “Cristianinho,” was born on June 17, 2010, in San Diego, California. The identity of his mother has been kept private, as Ronaldo has chosen not to disclose her name. However, it is known that she was a surrogate mother, and Ronaldo has full custody of his son.

Since his birth, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has been a constant presence in his father’s life. He is often seen accompanying Ronaldo to matches and events, showcasing their close bond. Despite being only a child, Cristianinho has already shown a keen interest in football and has even joined the Juventus youth academy, following in his father’s footsteps.

FAQ:

Q: How old is Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.?

A: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. was born on June 17, 2010, making him currently 11 years old.

Q: Who is Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.’s mother?

A: The identity of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.’s mother has not been publicly disclosed. She was a surrogate mother, and Ronaldo has full custody of his son.

Q: Does Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. play football?

A: Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has shown a keen interest in football and has joined the Juventus youth academy.

Q: Does Cristiano Ronaldo have any other children?

A: Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo has three other children. He has twins, Eva and Mateo, born in June 2017, and a daughter, Alana Martina, born in November 2017.