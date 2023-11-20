Who’s Cristiano Ronaldo Idol?

Who’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s Idol?

In the world of football, Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time. With his incredible skills, numerous accolades, and record-breaking performances, Ronaldo has become an icon in the sport. But even the greatest athletes have their own idols and sources of inspiration. So, who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s idol?

The Answer: Luis Figo

Cristiano Ronaldo has often expressed his admiration and respect for former Portuguese footballer Luis Figo. Figo, who had an illustrious career playing for clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan, was known for his exceptional dribbling skills, vision, and versatility on the field. Ronaldo has credited Figo as one of his biggest inspirations and role models.

Ronaldo’s admiration for Figo goes beyond his skills on the pitch. He has spoken highly of Figo’s professionalism, work ethic, and dedication to the sport. Figo’s success and impact on the game have undoubtedly left a lasting impression on Ronaldo, who has followed in his footsteps and achieved similar levels of greatness.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Luis Figo Ronaldo’s idol?

A: Ronaldo admires Figo for his skills, professionalism, work ethic, and dedication to the sport.

Q: Did Ronaldo play with Figo?

A: No, Ronaldo and Figo did not play together for any club or national team. However, they have represented Portugal at different times.

Q: Who are some other idols of Ronaldo?

A: Apart from Figo, Ronaldo has also expressed his admiration for players like Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, and David Beckham.

Q: Has Ronaldo surpassed Figo’s achievements?

A: In terms of individual accolades and records, Ronaldo has surpassed Figo’s achievements. However, Figo’s impact on the game and his status as a footballing legend remain significant.

In conclusion, Cristiano Ronaldo’s idol is Luis Figo. Figo’s skills, professionalism, and dedication to the sport have inspired Ronaldo throughout his career. While Ronaldo has achieved remarkable success and surpassed Figo’s individual achievements, the former Portuguese star’s influence on him remains undeniable.