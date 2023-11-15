Who’s Chris Hemsworth’s Wife?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrities often capture our attention not only for their talent but also for their personal lives. One such celebrity who has been in the spotlight for both his acting prowess and his beautiful family is none other than Chris Hemsworth. Known for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth has won the hearts of millions around the globe. But who is the lucky woman who stole his heart? Let’s find out!

Chris Hemsworth’s wife is Elsa Pataky, a Spanish actress and model. Born on July 18, 1976, in Madrid, Spain, Pataky has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in numerous films, including the Fast & Furious franchise, where she played the role of Elena Neves. Pataky and Hemsworth first met in early 2010 and tied the knot later that year in December. They have since become one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples.

FAQ:

Q: How did Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky meet?

A: The couple first met through their mutual representatives and instantly hit it off.

Q: When did they get married?

A: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky got married on December 26, 2010.

Q: Do they have children?

A: Yes, they have three children together. Their daughter, India Rose, was born in 2012, and their twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, were born in 2014.

Q: What is Elsa Pataky known for?

A: Elsa Pataky is known for her acting career, particularly for her role in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Q: Are Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky still together?

A: Yes, as of now, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are happily married and continue to support each other in their respective careers.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s love story is a testament to the power of true love in the midst of fame and fortune. Their relationship serves as an inspiration to many, showing that even in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, a strong and loving partnership can thrive.