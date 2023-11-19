Who’s Chris Hemsworth Wife?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrities often capture our attention not only for their talent but also for their personal lives. One such celebrity who has been in the spotlight for both his acting prowess and his charming persona is none other than Chris Hemsworth. Known for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth has amassed a massive fan following worldwide. However, many fans are curious about the woman who stole his heart and became his wife. So, who is Chris Hemsworth’s wife?

Chris Hemsworth is married to Elsa Pataky, a Spanish actress and model. Born on July 18, 1976, in Madrid, Spain, Pataky began her acting career in the late 1990s. She gained international recognition for her role as Elena Neves in the popular action film franchise, “The Fast and the Furious.” Pataky and Hemsworth tied the knot in December 2010 and have since become one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples.

FAQ:

Q: How did Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky meet?

A: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky met through their mutual representatives and were introduced in early 2010.

Q: Do Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have children?

A: Yes, the couple has three children together. They have a daughter named India Rose, born in May 2012, and twin sons named Tristan and Sasha, born in March 2014.

Q: What is Elsa Pataky’s background?

A: Elsa Pataky was born and raised in Madrid, Spain. She comes from a family of artists, with her father being a Spanish biochemist and her mother a publicist of Romanian and Hungarian descent.

Q: Are Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky involved in any joint projects?

A: Yes, the couple has collaborated on various projects. They have appeared together in films such as “Thor: The Dark World” and “The Huntsman: Winter’s War.”

In conclusion, Chris Hemsworth’s wife is Elsa Pataky, a talented Spanish actress and model. Their love story has captured the hearts of fans worldwide, and their successful careers continue to shine both individually and as a couple.