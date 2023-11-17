Who’s Brad Pitt’s Father?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrities often captivate our attention with their talent, charm, and intriguing personal lives. One such celebrity who has consistently been in the spotlight is the renowned actor Brad Pitt. While his professional achievements are well-known, there has been curiosity surrounding his family background, particularly his father. So, who is Brad Pitt’s father? Let’s delve into the details.

The Man Behind the Star

Brad Pitt’s father is William Alvin Pitt, commonly known as Bill Pitt. Born on December 4, 1941, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, Bill Pitt worked as a truck company owner and a manager of a trucking company. He married Jane Etta Hillhouse in 1960, and together they had three children, including Brad Pitt.

Absence from the Limelight

Unlike his famous son, Bill Pitt has largely remained out of the public eye. He led a private life, away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. While Brad Pitt’s mother, Jane, was involved in the entertainment industry as a school counselor and a family therapist, his father chose a different path, focusing on his business endeavors.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Did Brad Pitt have a close relationship with his father?

A: Brad Pitt has spoken openly about his complicated relationship with his father. In interviews, he has mentioned that they had their differences but also shared moments of connection.

Q: Is Bill Pitt still alive?

A: No, Bill Pitt passed away on February 27, 2021, at the age of 80. His death was confirmed Brad Pitt’s representative.

Q: Did Bill Pitt support Brad’s acting career?

A: While Bill Pitt initially had reservations about Brad’s pursuit of acting, he eventually came around and supported his son’s career choice.

In conclusion, Brad Pitt’s father, Bill Pitt, may not have been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, but his influence on the actor’s life cannot be overlooked. Despite their differences, the bond between father and son remained significant. As Brad Pitt continues to shine on the silver screen, his father’s memory will undoubtedly remain a part of his journey.