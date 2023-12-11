Who’s been on NCIS the longest?

NCIS: The Longest-Running Stars Revealed!

In the vast landscape of television crime dramas, few shows have achieved the longevity and success of NCIS. With its captivating storylines, compelling characters, and thrilling investigations, NCIS has become a staple in the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide. As the show continues to captivate audiences, one question remains: who has been on NCIS the longest?

The Veteran: Mark Harmon

Mark Harmon, who portrays the iconic Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, holds the distinction of being the longest-serving cast member on NCIS. Since the show’s inception in 2003, Harmon has been a constant presence, captivating audiences with his stoic demeanor, unwavering dedication, and unparalleled investigative skills. Harmon’s portrayal of Gibbs has made him an integral part of the show’s success, and his character’s leadership has become synonymous with the NCIS brand.

The FAQs:

Q: How long has Mark Harmon been on NCIS?

A: Mark Harmon has been on NCIS since its premiere in 2003, making him the longest-serving cast member.

Q: Who is Mark Harmon’s character on NCIS?

A: Mark Harmon portrays Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the team leader of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Q: Has Mark Harmon ever taken a break from NCIS?

A: While Mark Harmon has been a consistent presence on NCIS, he did take a brief hiatus during the show’s seventeenth season. However, he returned to the series and continues to lead the team in its thrilling investigations.

Q: Are there any other long-serving cast members on NCIS?

A: While Mark Harmon holds the record for the longest-serving cast member, other notable actors such as David McCallum (Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard) and Sean Murray (Special Agent Timothy McGee) have also been with the show for an extended period, contributing to its enduring success.

As NCIS continues to entertain audiences with its gripping storylines and beloved characters, Mark Harmon’s portrayal of Special Agent Gibbs remains an integral part of the show’s enduring appeal. With his unwavering commitment to justice and his ability to lead his team through the most challenging cases, Harmon’s presence on NCIS is a testament to his talent and the show’s enduring popularity.