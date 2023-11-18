Who’s Ariana Grande’s Sister?

In the world of pop music, Ariana Grande is a household name. With her powerful vocals and catchy tunes, she has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. But have you ever wondered about the other members of her family? Specifically, who is Ariana Grande’s sister?

Ariana Grande’s sister is named Frankie Grande. Born on January 24, 1983, Frankie is Ariana’s older half-brother. He is also involved in the entertainment industry, making a name for himself as an actor, singer, and producer. While Ariana has found success in the music industry, Frankie has made a mark on Broadway, appearing in shows like “Rock of Ages” and “Mamma Mia!”

FAQ:

Q: Are Ariana and Frankie Grande close?

A: Yes, Ariana and Frankie have a close relationship. They often support each other’s endeavors and frequently share their love for one another on social media.

Q: Does Frankie Grande have a music career like Ariana?

A: While Frankie has dabbled in music, his main focus has been on acting and producing. However, he has released a few singles and has performed alongside Ariana on stage.

Q: Are there any other siblings in the Grande family?

A: Yes, Ariana and Frankie have an older half-brother named James, who is not involved in the entertainment industry.

Despite their different paths within the entertainment industry, Ariana and Frankie Grande have both found success in their respective fields. They continue to support each other’s endeavors and are often seen together at various events. With their talent and dedication, it’s clear that the Grande siblings are a force to be reckoned with.

In conclusion, Ariana Grande’s sister is Frankie Grande, an accomplished actor, singer, and producer. While Ariana has dominated the music industry, Frankie has made a name for himself on Broadway. Together, they form a talented and supportive sibling duo that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.