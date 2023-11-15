Who’s Ariana Grande’s Parents?

Ariana Grande is undoubtedly one of the biggest pop stars of our time. With her powerful vocals, catchy tunes, and charismatic personality, she has captured the hearts of millions around the world. But have you ever wondered who her parents are? In this article, we will delve into the background of Ariana Grande’s family and shed light on her parents’ identities.

Ariana’s Mother: Joan Grande

Joan Grande, born Joan Marguerite Grande, is Ariana’s mother. She was born on June 11, 1968, in Brooklyn, New York. Joan has played a significant role in Ariana’s life, not only as a mother but also as her manager. She has been a pillar of support for Ariana throughout her career, guiding her through the ups and downs of the music industry.

Ariana’s Father: Edward Butera

Edward Butera is Ariana’s father. He was born on September 20, 1958, in New York City. Edward is of Italian descent and has worked as a graphic designer and artist. Although Ariana’s parents divorced when she was just eight years old, she maintains a close relationship with her father. Edward has even made appearances in some of Ariana’s music videos, showcasing their strong bond.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are Ariana’s parents still together?

A: No, Ariana’s parents divorced when she was eight years old. However, both Joan and Edward have remained actively involved in Ariana’s life.

Q: Does Ariana have any siblings?

A: Yes, Ariana has an older half-brother named Frankie Grande. He is a performer, producer, and social media personality.

Q: What is Ariana’s relationship like with her parents?

A: Ariana has a close relationship with both her mother and father. Despite their divorce, she maintains a strong bond with both of them and often expresses her love and gratitude towards them.

In conclusion, Ariana Grande’s parents, Joan Grande and Edward Butera, have played integral roles in shaping her life and career. Despite their divorce, they have remained supportive and involved in Ariana’s journey to stardom. Their love and guidance have undoubtedly contributed to the success of this talented pop sensation.