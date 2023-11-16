Who’s Ariana Grande’s Mom?

In the world of pop music, Ariana Grande is a household name. With her powerful vocals, catchy tunes, and impressive range, she has captivated audiences worldwide. But have you ever wondered about the woman who raised this talented superstar? Let’s take a closer look at Ariana Grande’s mom.

Ariana Grande’s mother is Joan Grande. Joan is of Italian descent and was born on June 11, 1968, in Brooklyn, New York. She has played a significant role in Ariana’s life, both personally and professionally. Joan has been a constant source of support and guidance for her daughter throughout her career.

Joan Grande has also been involved in the music industry herself. She is a talented businesswoman and has worked as the CEO of Hose-McCann Communications, a company that provides alarm systems for the hearing impaired. Her experience in the business world has undoubtedly influenced Ariana’s own entrepreneurial endeavors.

FAQ:

Q: Is Joan Grande still involved in Ariana’s career?

A: Yes, Joan Grande continues to play an active role in Ariana’s career. She has been her daughter’s manager for several years and has helped shape her success.

Q: Does Joan Grande have any other children?

A: Yes, Ariana Grande has an older half-brother named Frankie Grande. He is also involved in the entertainment industry and has appeared on various reality TV shows.

Q: What is Joan Grande’s relationship with Ariana like?

A: Joan and Ariana have a close bond. They often express their love and admiration for each other publicly and have been seen supporting one another at various events.

Q: Does Joan Grande have any other notable achievements?

A: Apart from her successful career in business, Joan Grande is also known for her philanthropic efforts. She has been involved in various charitable causes and has supported organizations such as the American Cancer Society and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

In conclusion, Joan Grande is not only Ariana Grande’s mom but also a remarkable woman in her own right. Her support, guidance, and business acumen have undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping Ariana’s career. Together, they make a formidable team, and their bond is a testament to the power of a strong mother-daughter relationship.