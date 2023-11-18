Who’s Ariana Grande’s Manager?

In the world of music, having a talented manager your side can make all the difference. They are the ones responsible for guiding an artist’s career, negotiating deals, and ensuring their success. When it comes to the pop sensation Ariana Grande, her manager has played a crucial role in shaping her career and helping her become one of the biggest stars in the industry.

Who is Ariana Grande’s manager?

Ariana Grande’s manager is Scooter Braun. Born on June 18, 1981, in New York City, Braun is a renowned talent manager and entrepreneur. He rose to prominence in the music industry after discovering and managing Justin Bieber, who became a global sensation under his guidance. Braun’s keen eye for talent and his ability to navigate the ever-changing music landscape have made him one of the most sought-after managers in the business.

What does a manager do?

A manager is responsible for overseeing an artist’s career and ensuring their success. They handle various aspects, including negotiating contracts, booking performances, managing finances, and coordinating with record labels and other industry professionals. A manager acts as a mentor, advisor, and advocate for the artist, helping them make important decisions and guiding their overall career strategy.

How did Scooter Braun become Ariana Grande’s manager?

Scooter Braun became Ariana Grande’s manager in 2013, after she parted ways with her previous management team. Braun recognized Grande’s immense talent and potential, and he saw an opportunity to help her reach new heights in her career. Since then, Braun has been instrumental in shaping Grande’s image, guiding her musical direction, and ensuring her success in the industry.

What has Ariana Grande achieved under Scooter Braun’s management?

Under Scooter Braun’s management, Ariana Grande has achieved remarkable success. She has released multiple chart-topping albums, won numerous awards, and embarked on successful world tours. Braun’s strategic guidance and industry connections have helped Grande establish herself as one of the most influential and successful artists of her generation.

In conclusion, Scooter Braun has played a pivotal role in Ariana Grande’s career. As her manager, he has helped her navigate the music industry, make important career decisions, and achieve incredible success. With Braun’s guidance, Grande continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her powerful vocals and undeniable talent.