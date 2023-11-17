Who’s Ariana Grande’s Best Friend?

In the world of showbiz, friendships often come and go, but some bonds withstand the test of time. One such enduring friendship is that of pop sensation Ariana Grande. Known for her powerful vocals and chart-topping hits, Ariana has managed to maintain a close-knit circle of friends throughout her rise to fame. But who exactly is Ariana Grande’s best friend?

The Rise of Ariana Grande

Before we delve into the details of Ariana’s best friend, let’s take a quick look at her journey to stardom. Ariana Grande first gained recognition as an actress on the hit Nickelodeon show “Victorious.” However, it was her transition into music that truly propelled her into the limelight. With her impressive vocal range and catchy tunes, Ariana quickly became a household name in the music industry.

Ariana’s Best Friend: Liz Gillies

Ariana Grande’s best friend is none other than fellow actress and singer, Liz Gillies. The two first met on the set of “Victorious” and instantly formed a strong bond. Liz, who played the role of Jade West on the show, has been a constant presence in Ariana’s life ever since.

Their Unbreakable Bond

Ariana and Liz’s friendship has stood the test of time, even as both of their careers have skyrocketed. They have been there for each other through thick and thin, supporting one another both personally and professionally. Whether it’s attending each other’s concerts or simply spending quality time together, their bond remains unbreakable.

FAQ

Q: Are Ariana and Liz still friends?

A: Yes, Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies are still best friends. They have maintained a strong friendship since their days on “Victorious.”

Q: Who else is in Ariana’s inner circle?

A: Apart from Liz Gillies, Ariana Grande is also close friends with other celebrities such as Victoria Monét, Doug Middlebrook, and Courtney Chipolone.

Q: How do Ariana and Liz support each other?

A: Ariana and Liz support each other attending each other’s events, promoting their work on social media, and simply being there for one another during both good and challenging times.

In conclusion, Ariana Grande’s best friend is Liz Gillies. Their friendship has stood the test of time and remains strong despite their busy schedules. It’s heartwarming to see these two talented individuals supporting and uplifting each other in the often unpredictable world of showbiz.