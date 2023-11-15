Who’s Ariana Grande Married To?

In a surprising turn of events, pop sensation Ariana Grande recently tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony held at Grande’s home in Montecito, California. The news of their marriage came as a delightful surprise to fans around the world, who have been eagerly following the singer’s love life.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Who is Dalton Gomez?

Dalton Gomez is a luxury real estate agent based in Los Angeles. He works as a buyer’s agent for the Aaron Kirman Group, a renowned real estate firm that specializes in high-end properties. Gomez’s profession has allowed him to build a successful career and establish connections with numerous celebrities, including Ariana Grande.

How did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez meet?

Although the exact details of their first encounter remain private, it is believed that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were introduced through mutual friends. Their relationship began in early 2020, and the couple made their first public appearance together in Grande’s music video for the hit song “Stuck with U.”

When did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez get engaged?

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez announced their engagement in December 2020. The singer shared a series of photos on her Instagram account, showcasing her stunning engagement ring. The couple’s engagement was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans and fellow celebrities.

What is the significance of Ariana Grande’s marriage?

Ariana Grande’s marriage to Dalton Gomez marks a significant milestone in her personal life. After experiencing high-profile relationships in the past, including her engagement to comedian Pete Davidson, Grande has found happiness and stability with Gomez. The couple’s marriage symbolizes a new chapter in Grande’s life and has brought joy to her devoted fan base.

In conclusion, Ariana Grande’s marriage to Dalton Gomez has captured the attention of fans worldwide. The couple’s love story is a testament to finding happiness in unexpected places. As they embark on this new journey together, fans eagerly await what the future holds for the talented singer and her real estate agent husband.