Who’s Ariana Grande Boyfriend?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that seems to be on everyone’s lips is, “Who is Ariana Grande’s boyfriend?” The pop sensation has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, and fans are always eager to know who she is currently dating. Let’s dive into the details and find out who has captured Ariana’s heart.

Current Relationship Status

As of the latest reports, Ariana Grande is currently dating Dalton Gomez. Dalton is a luxury real estate agent based in Los Angeles. The couple has been together since early 2020 and has been relatively private about their relationship. However, they have made a few public appearances together, including in Ariana’s music video for her hit song “Stuck with U.”

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is Dalton Gomez?

Dalton Gomez is a real estate agent who works for the Aaron Kirman Group, a luxury real estate firm based in Los Angeles. He specializes in high-end properties and has reportedly been in the industry for several years.

2. How did Ariana and Dalton meet?

The exact details of how Ariana and Dalton met are not known to the public. However, it is believed that they were introduced through mutual friends and quickly hit it off.

3. Are Ariana and Dalton engaged?

There have been rumors circulating about Ariana and Dalton’s engagement, but as of now, there has been no official confirmation from either party. Fans eagerly await any news about a potential engagement.

4. Who were Ariana’s previous boyfriends?

Ariana Grande has had several high-profile relationships in the past. She was previously engaged to comedian Pete Davidson and has also dated rapper Big Sean, dancer Ricky Alvarez, and musician Mac Miller, who tragically passed away in 2018.

In conclusion, Ariana Grande’s current boyfriend is Dalton Gomez, a real estate agent based in Los Angeles. The couple has been together since early 2020 and has kept their relationship relatively private. Fans eagerly await any updates on their romance and potential engagement.