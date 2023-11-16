Who’s Angelina Jolie’s Parents?

In the world of Hollywood, Angelina Jolie is a name that needs no introduction. Known for her exceptional acting skills and humanitarian work, Jolie has captivated audiences around the globe. But have you ever wondered who her parents are? Let’s delve into the background of this iconic actress and explore the family tree that shaped her.

Jon Voight: The Father

Angelina Jolie’s father is none other than the renowned actor Jon Voight. Born on December 29, 1938, in Yonkers, New York, Voight has had a successful career in the film industry. He has appeared in numerous critically acclaimed movies, including “Midnight Cowboy” and “Deliverance,” earning him an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Marcheline Bertrand: The Mother

Angelina Jolie’s mother was Marcheline Bertrand. Born on May 9, 1950, in Blue Island, Illinois, Bertrand was an actress and producer. While she may not have achieved the same level of fame as her daughter, she played a significant role in Jolie’s life, instilling in her a passion for acting and humanitarian work.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Are Angelina Jolie’s parents still alive?

No, both of Angelina Jolie’s parents have passed away. Marcheline Bertrand died on January 27, 2007, after battling ovarian cancer, while Jon Voight is still alive and active in the entertainment industry.

2. Did Angelina Jolie have a close relationship with her parents?

Angelina Jolie had a particularly close bond with her mother, Marcheline Bertrand. They shared a deep connection, and Jolie often spoke highly of her mother’s influence on her life. However, her relationship with her father, Jon Voight, has been more tumultuous, with periods of estrangement and reconciliation.

3. Did Angelina Jolie’s parents influence her career choice?

Both of Jolie’s parents had a significant impact on her career choice. Growing up in a family of actors, she was exposed to the world of entertainment from a young age. Her mother, in particular, played a crucial role in nurturing her passion for acting.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie’s parents, Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, have played an essential role in shaping her life and career. While her father is still alive and active in the industry, her mother’s untimely passing left a void in Jolie’s life. Nevertheless, their influence and support have undoubtedly contributed to Jolie’s success as an actress and humanitarian.