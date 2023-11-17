Who’s Angelina Jolie’s Mother?

In the world of Hollywood, Angelina Jolie is a name that needs no introduction. Known for her stunning beauty, exceptional talent, and philanthropic endeavors, Jolie has captivated audiences around the globe. But have you ever wondered about the woman who brought this iconic actress into the world? Who is Angelina Jolie’s mother?

The Answer: Marcheline Bertrand

Angelina Jolie’s mother was Marcheline Bertrand, an actress and humanitarian. Born on May 9, 1950, in Blue Island, Illinois, Bertrand pursued a career in acting and appeared in several films and television shows throughout the 1970s and 1980s. However, she is best known as the mother of Angelina Jolie and her brother, James Haven.

Bertrand married actor Jon Voight in 1971, and the couple welcomed their daughter Angelina in 1975. Unfortunately, their marriage ended in divorce in 1980. Despite the separation, Bertrand remained a dedicated and loving mother to her children.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What was Marcheline Bertrand’s relationship with Angelina Jolie?

A: Marcheline Bertrand was Angelina Jolie’s mother. They shared a close bond, and Jolie often spoke highly of her mother’s influence on her life and career.

Q: Did Marcheline Bertrand have any other children?

A: Yes, Marcheline Bertrand had a son named James Haven, who is Angelina Jolie’s older brother. Haven is also involved in the entertainment industry.

Q: What happened to Marcheline Bertrand?

A: Marcheline Bertrand passed away on January 27, 2007, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Her death deeply affected Angelina Jolie, who has since become an advocate for cancer awareness and prevention.

Q: Did Marcheline Bertrand have a career in acting?

A: Yes, Marcheline Bertrand pursued a career in acting and appeared in various films and television shows. However, she chose to focus more on her family and philanthropic work later in life.

In conclusion, Marcheline Bertrand was not only the mother of one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses but also a talented actress and compassionate humanitarian in her own right. Although she may no longer be with us, her legacy lives on through her children and the impact she made during her lifetime.