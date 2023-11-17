Who’s Angelina Jolie’s Mom?

In the world of Hollywood, Angelina Jolie is a name that needs no introduction. Known for her stunning beauty, exceptional talent, and philanthropic efforts, Jolie has captivated audiences around the globe. But have you ever wondered about the woman who raised this iconic actress? Let’s delve into the life of Angelina Jolie’s mother and discover the woman behind the star.

Who is Angelina Jolie’s mom?

Angelina Jolie’s mother is Marcheline Bertrand. Born on May 9, 1950, in Blue Island, Illinois, Bertrand was an actress and producer. She appeared in several films and television shows throughout her career, including “Lookin’ to Get Out” and “The Man Who Loved Women.” However, Bertrand is best known for her role as a devoted mother to Angelina Jolie and her brother, James Haven.

What was Marcheline Bertrand like?

Marcheline Bertrand was described as a kind-hearted and compassionate woman. She instilled in her children a sense of empathy and a desire to make a positive impact on the world. Bertrand was also deeply involved in humanitarian work, which greatly influenced Jolie’s own philanthropic endeavors.

What happened to Marcheline Bertrand?

Tragically, Marcheline Bertrand passed away on January 27, 2007, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Her death deeply affected Angelina Jolie, who was incredibly close to her mother. Jolie has since become an advocate for cancer awareness and prevention, using her platform to raise funds and support research.

In conclusion

Marcheline Bertrand may not have achieved the same level of fame as her daughter, but her impact on Angelina Jolie’s life cannot be understated. As a loving and nurturing mother, Bertrand played a significant role in shaping Jolie into the remarkable woman she is today. Though she may no longer be with us, her memory lives on through her daughter’s work and the legacy she left behind.

FAQ

Q: What does “philanthropic” mean?

A: “Philanthropic” refers to the act of promoting the welfare of others, typically through charitable donations or actions.

Q: What is ovarian cancer?

A: Ovarian cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the ovaries, the female reproductive organs responsible for producing eggs. It is a serious and potentially life-threatening disease.

Q: What is cancer awareness and prevention?

A: Cancer awareness and prevention involve educating individuals about the risks and symptoms of cancer, as well as promoting healthy lifestyle choices and regular screenings to detect the disease at an early stage.