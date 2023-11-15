Who’s Angelina Jolie’s Husband?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrities often capture our attention with their glamorous lifestyles and high-profile relationships. One such celebrity who has been in the spotlight for years is the talented actress and humanitarian, Angelina Jolie. Known for her stunning beauty and remarkable acting skills, Jolie has captivated audiences worldwide. However, when it comes to her personal life, many people are curious about one burning question: Who is Angelina Jolie’s husband?

Brad Pitt: The Former Husband

Angelina Jolie was previously married to fellow actor Brad Pitt. The couple, often referred to as “Brangelina,” tied the knot in 2014 after dating for several years. Their relationship began on the set of the action-comedy film “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” in 2004. However, after two years of marriage, Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce proceedings were highly publicized and marked the end of one of Hollywood’s most famous power couples.

FAQ:

Q: Is Angelina Jolie currently married?

A: No, Angelina Jolie is not currently married. She divorced Brad Pitt in 2016.

Q: Does Angelina Jolie have any children?

A: Yes, Angelina Jolie has six children. Three of them were adopted internationally, and three are her biological children.

Q: Who is Angelina Jolie dating now?

A: As of the latest information available, Angelina Jolie is not publicly dating anyone.

Q: Are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt on good terms?

A: While their divorce was initially contentious, Jolie and Pitt have since worked towards co-parenting their children and have reportedly improved their relationship.

Q: What is Angelina Jolie known for besides her acting career?

A: Angelina Jolie is also known for her extensive humanitarian work. She has been involved in various charitable causes and has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie’s former husband is Brad Pitt. Although their marriage ended in divorce, Jolie continues to make headlines with her successful acting career and philanthropic endeavors. While her personal life may be a topic of interest for many, it is important to remember that celebrities, like everyone else, deserve privacy and respect.